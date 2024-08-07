Rooftop solar and battery storage secures energy for remote community

First Nations-owned Northern-Territory-based advocacy organisations, Original power and Ngardara Cooperative, with Northern Territory (NT) off-grid solar specialists Bushgrid have provided energy security to a remote community, 1000 kilometres southeast of Darwin.

Bushgrid undertook all the electrical upgrades with assistance from the Ngardara Cooperative renewable energy trainees.

The solar component comprises a standalone 100% solar fraction system inclusive of 23 Taiwan-headquartered Win Win Precision Technology solar panels with 8.5 kW capacity eliminating the reliance on diesel fuel.

Seven Power Pluss ECO 48 V, 21 kWh lithium battery energy storage systems were installed, with further upgrades completed by Bushgrid, including full replacement of power points, LED lights and fans.

An essential circuit was added linked to the battery state of charge, allowing progressive management of household loads with full protection for essential circuits to maintain refrigeration, fans and lights.

A Starlink satellite monthly Wi-Fi connection plan was also included to enable remote monitoring of the system using a Netherlands-headquartered Victron Energy online portal to allow the battery to be monitored through multiple logins so residents, contractors and service providers can access continuous monitoring and respond to fault warnings simultaneously.

Local resident and Garrwa elder Shirley Simon said the community was forced to leave their island-home in 2021, after a former-Bushlight solar system was decommissioned due to unidentified faults.

“With no power, our water pumps stopped working too and our family were made to move to Borroloola where we’ve lived in overcrowded housing with relatives for four years now,” Simon said.

The project’s goal was to enable the return to Country and year-round occupation of the community homeland through guaranteed energy security.