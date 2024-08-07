Sparc green hydrogen pilot plant embarks on next phase of development

Sparc Hydrogren, a joint venture between Sparc Technologies, the University of Adelaide (UoA) and Fortescue, has commenced front-end engineering and design (FEED) for its pilot photocatalytic water splitting (PWS) green hydrogen production plant in South Australia.
To be located on the UoA Roseworthy Campus, 60 kilometres north of Adelaide, Sparc Hydrogen has said long lead equipment orders are underway on the back of a collaboration framework agreement with researchers at Shinshu University, Japan, a leading developer of photocatalyst materials.
Majority shareholder Sparc Technologies Managing Director Nick O’Loughlin said commencing FEED for the pilot is an important milestone for the joint venture.
“In the global context of high electricity prices, energy insecurity and increasingly urgent calls for decarbonisation, we believe that the requirement for alternative, low-cost hydrogen production technology has never been greater,” O’Loughlin said.
Sparc Hydrogen and Shinshu University will pursue potential collaborations to use photocatalysts developed by Shinshu in solar reactors developed by Sparc Hydrogen.
Manufacturing capabilities in Australia have also been identified by Sparc Hydrogen to support local construction of PWS reactors.
The Roseworthy campus pilot construction is expected to begin in Q4 2024 and completed by Q1 2025.
