Rooftop solar reaches 81% high as demand hits record low

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said mild temperatures and clear skies across South Australia at the weekend saw the state set a new winter minimum operational demand record of 264 MW at 2pm on Sunday. This was down on the previous record low of 304 MW set just eight days earlier.

At the time, renewables contributed about 138% of South Australia’s demand, with rooftop solar providing 81.2% of all local demand. Utility scale solar contributed 32.7% and wind 24.6%.

The mild conditions also delivered a new winter low for operational demand in Victoria, reaching 2,810 MW at 1pm on Sunday when rooftop solar was meeting 44% of demand in the state.

AEMO said the high contribution from renewables at the time had a notable effect on wholesale electricity prices, dropping to -$45 per MWh in South Australia and $46 per MWh in Victoria.