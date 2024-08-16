BT Imaging to supply quality control tool for 1.5 GW solar cell line in India

Sydney-headquartered BT Imaging has secured an order to supply its advanced photoluminescence (PL) imaging tool, LIS R3, for Indian module and cell manufacturer Emmvee’s newly constructed 1.5 GW TOPCon solar cell production facility.

BT Imaging, backed by University of New South Wales, was the first company to commercialise PL imaging technology that it said can identify hidden faults and defects affecting the performance of solar cells and silicon wafers. The technology measures the quality of silicon wafers, solar cells and of entire panels, typically in one second or less.

BT imaging’s multi-disciplinary LIS-R3 characterisation tool enables testing of samples across the production process of solar modules, from bare wafers to finished modules.

The quality control tool is said to add significant value during production ramp-up and enables continuous process improvement throughout the lifetime of a cell facility granting users the ability to perform root cause analysis on problematic processes and measure success of performance gain initiatives for each solar cell process step on TOPCon, PERC, and HJT lines. The company said it gives deep insights into the quality of material and complex process efficacy through PL imaging, EL imaging and much more.

Ankit Singhal, CEO and co-founder of Mappes.io, the Indian representative of BT Imaging, said, “This order underlines India’s efforts in producing high-quality solar cells of global standards by implementing stringent QA protocols and detection tools at every step of the process.”

Author: Uma Gupta