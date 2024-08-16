Bifacial tracking systems dominate utility-scale PV market

From pv magazine Global

The International Energy Agency’s Photovoltaic Power Systems Program (IEA-PVPS) has published a report covering best practices for the optimisation of bifacial photovoltaic tracking systems.

The Task 13 report follows a fact sheet on bifacial PV modules and advanced tracking systems, published in July. It says PV systems using bifacial modules and single-axis trackers have become the leading configuration for utility-scale PV installations throughout the world, with more than 90% of modules sold using bifacial cells and over 60% of the market share for PV systems using single axis-trackers.

“The combined benefits of the tracker and bifacial technology result in a convincing cost-performance ratio,” said Ulrike Jahn, Task 13 manager. “This makes bifacial tracking systems the most cost-effective option in around 90% of regions worldwide.”

The report notes that typical tracker gains of 15% to 20% and bifacial gains of 2% to 10% are additive, with these systems providing the lowest levelised cost of electricity.

IEA-PVPS says its latest report is intended to help companies and developers design and build PV systems that consider all the factors influencing the performance of the system. It features insights from leading tracker companies and owners and operations of PV systems worldwide, including data obtained from interviews with 16 tracker companies that represented more than 87% of the global market share between 2012 and 2021.

The report also includes a blind modeling study, where participants were asked to design six imaginary PV systems against provided system design and weather data. The comparison demonstrated up to ~100% difference between rear side irradiance predictions across different models and participants, leading to the report’s conclusion that yield prediction models for bifacial tracked systems need to be improved.

“Also, predictions for module temperatures and even tracking angles were alarmingly variable between different participants,” the report continues. “More high-quality, validated datasets are needed for model developers to ensure that models are more consistent.”

The report identifies key research areas, including the need for longitudinal studies on various tracker technologies in different climates to improve data on the reliability and durability of single-axis trackers. It also calls for research on low-cost, durable materials and optimal placement strategies to determine whether albedo enhancement should become standard practice.

The report adds that the use of bifacial modules and trackers for agrivoltaic systems is “especially exciting,” because if proven to be feasible, “it could make available a vast amount of land for renewable energy generation and help many smaller countries benefit from PV energy without sacrificing land for agriculture.” It outlines the challenge of reducing design complexity and variations to leverage standardization and high-throughput manufacturing.

In May, IEA-PVPS launched an action group on agrivoltaics, which is expected to a result in a report covering global trends, scheduled for release toward the end of next year.