Philippines fast-tracks world’s largest solar park with green lane certificate

From pv magazine Global
The Board of Investments of the Philippines has issued a green lane certificate to Terra Solar Philippines for an under-construction project that has been touted as the world’s largest solar array. The certification aims to streamline development.
The PHP 185.28 billion ($4.9 billion) project is set to feature 3.5 GW of solar panels and a 4.5 GWh battery energy storage system. It will span 3,500 hectares across the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the start of this year. Construction is progressing in two phases, with the first scheduled for commercial operation by February 2026 and the second by February 2027.
The green lane certificate issued by the Board of Investments means the project will benefit from streamlined and expedited processing of permits. The accreditation follows a Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance from the Department of Energy received in July, which is given to any national energy project with a capital exceeding $59 million.
“The basic objective of the Philippines now under this administration is not just to grow – we are already the fastest-growing economy in the region – but more importantly to transform the Philippine economy into a smart and sustainable hub for manufacturing and services, and exactly supporting that would be the sectors and industries that you are investing in,” BOI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Philippines had 1.7 GW of deployed solar at the end of 2023. Authorities have forecast up to 2 GW of new solar could be added this year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.