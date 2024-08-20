BLUETTI introduces home solar battery system to Australian market

BLUETTI has introduced its EP760 Home Energy Storage System for the Australian residential market. The solution has already been certified by the country’s Clean Energy Council (CEC).

The BLUETTI EP760 is a single-phase hybrid all-in-one residential energy storage system. It includes the EP760 hybrid inverter with an output of up to 7.6 kW and stackable B500 LiFePO₄ batteries, each with a capacity of 4.96 kWh. This modular system comes with a 10-year warranty.

The company says the EP760 can significantly reduce energy bills for homeowners by storing excess solar energy. When solar panels generate more electricity than needed, the EP760 stores the surplus for use at night, during blackouts, or when off-grid.

Tiger Han, CEO of BLUETTI Australia, says, “The EP760 offers a degree of energy independence, capable of powering 95% of home appliances and even electric vehicles.”

The BLUETTI EP760 system is self-contained and flexible with modular batteries. Its capacity can be expanded from 4.96 kWh to 19.84 kWh by stacking between one and four B500 battery packs. The system seamlessly integrates with existing solar systems via AC coupling. It also supports DC coupling for new solar systems. It has three separate 3,000 W MPPTs, allowing up to 9,000 W of solar energy harvesting, even on complex roofs.

With an IP65 rating, the EP760 is dustproof and water-resistant, suitable for outdoor installation. The modular battery system design makes the EP760 small, lightweight, and weight and easy to install. Despite its simple installation process, the company recommends that homeowners have the system installed by CEC- and BLUETTI-certified electricians to qualify for the Australian government’s STC solar subsidy.

Peace of mind during outages

The company highlights that the EP760 ensures that homes remain powered and comfortable during power cuts. The system provides necessary energy to keep food fresh, the lights on, and the air conditioner running.

Jennifer Taylor, a BLUETTI customer from Melbourne, said, “After using the BLUETTI EP760, it’s made a huge difference in our daily life. We’ve cut down our energy bills and don’t worry about power outages anymore. This system has been a fantastic investment.”