PV systems can now support grid as fossil fuels decline, says IEA-PVPS

From pv magazine Global

A new IEA-PVPS report says that PV systems need to take on additional grid support tasks traditionally managed by conventional power plants to ensure the stable operation of electrical power systems throughout the world. The Task 14 report ties up IEA-PVPS’ work on the potential of distributed solar and PV hybrid systems to provide frequency-related grid services.

It says that existing PV systems already have the technical capabilities to provide various frequency-related grid services, such as the reduction of active power generation in cases of overfrequency and, when in combination with battery energy storage systems (BESS), the automatic increase of their output in case of underfrequency.

The report predicts that the provision of such fast-frequency services by PV systems, with or without batteries, will become “very important in the near future,” particularly in supply areas which are dominated by inverter coupled generators.

It also features five case studies – two in Japan and one each in Austria, Germany and Italy – that cover the regulations, grid codes and frameworks that influence the operation of power systems in the region.

The report says each case study “clearly demonstrated that PV systems solely, or especially in combination with BESS, are able to provide different types of frequency-related grid services.” It adds that while the results of the case studies are promising, “further research and demonstration projects are necessary, especially for implementation of these frequency related services, which come along with grid-forming inverters.”

Gunter Arnold, one of the authors of the report, says that the study represents a major step forward in recognizing and using PV systems for frequency-related grid services. He says that the report’s insights will be crucial for policymakers, grid operators, and the renewable energy sector as the world moves toward a more sustainable energy future.

