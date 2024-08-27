NZ developer starts work on 24 MW Twin Rivers site

Rānui Generation announced on-site works have commenced for the 24 MW Twin Rivers Solar Farm being built across a 34-hectare site near the town of near Kaitaia in New Zealand’s Northland region.

The Twin Rivers solar farm is the first of four PV projects with a combined capacity of about 131 MW in Rānui’s development pipeline. Once commissioned, the power plant is expected to generate approximately 42 GWh of clean energy per annum.

Rānui, which was acquired by Singapore-based renewable energy fund manager SC Oscar earlier this year, said notice to proceed has been provided to German EPC contractor Intec Energy Solutions and United States-headquartered equipment supplier GE Vernova.

GE Vernova regional commercial leader Jeff Hanson said the company will deliver an engineered equipment package based on its Flexinverter power control system and SunIQ technology.

“This advanced technology is designed to enhance the project’s efficiency and reliability, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration with the local grid,” he said.

The Twin Rivers project is the first of several solar farms that SC Oscar said it will fund as part of its commitment to invest directly in renewable energy and energy transition real assets in Asia Pacific.

“SC Oscar aims to create long-term value for investors by investing in the energy transition and we are delighted to support New Zealand in its commitment to a full transition to renewable energy,” SC Oscar Chief Executive Officer Connor McCoole said.

“We are particularly attracted to Rānui Generation due to the positive attributes of the New Zealand electricity market and the excellent quality of the Rānui portfolio.”

The fund manager said it has attracted $200 million (NZD 220 million) in offshore investment for Rānui to develop its existing portfolio with construction of the three other solar projects in its pipeline is expected to start in 2025.