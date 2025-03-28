Fortescue proposes 644 MW solar farm for Pilbara iron ore mining operations

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) has submitted a proposal to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for approval of its proposed 644 MW Turner River solar hub (TRSH) to power its iron ore mining operation near Port Hedland.

Proposed by the Fortescue subsidiary, Pilbara Energy Generation (PEG), the TRSH would be located 120 kilometres south of Port Hedland in Western Australia (WA) in the Karawara Native Title determination area.

The proposal comprises solar panel installation, a substation and 220 kV transmission line spurs, supporting infrastructure, plus roads and corridors for overhead electrical reticulation.

Electricity generated by the proposed solar project will be exported to the Fortescue integrated electricity network by connecting into the Pilbara Energy Connect (PEC) North Star Junction substation being constructed as part of the Pilbara Transmission Project (PTP).

Phase one of the PEC was completed in 2024 and included a 100 MW solar farm at North Star Junction, 140 kilometres of transmission lines and substations, anticipating by 2030 that Fortescue will deploy 2-3 GW of renewable energy generation and battery storage to eliminate fossil fuels for its iron ore operations.

The EPA has opened the TRSH proposal on its website for consultation until April 3, 2025.

In 2022, FMG committed $6.2 billion (USD 3.9 billion) to eliminate fossil fuels for it’s Australia iron ore operations by 2030, to reduce its 2.4 million tonnes of emissions by rejecting carbon offsets and aiming for a Real Zero strategy.