Fiji launches tender for ground-mounted solar

From pv magazine Global

Fiji’s main generator and distributor of grid-based power, Energy Fiji Limited (EFL), has launched a tender for the development, operation and maintenance of three ground-mounted solar plants on the nation’s largest island, Viti Levu.

According to the tender announcement, the projects will be built in the towns of Tavua, Ba and Qeleloa with capacities of 9.460 MW, 7.095 MW, and 5.375 MW, for a cumulative capacity of 21.93 MW. The company said it has secured leasehold rights for 28.51 hectares of land for the installations.

The chosen bidder will be responsible for financing, designing, constructing, managing, insuring, operating and maintaining the sites.

The projects are to be completed via a public-private partnership, with the chosen developer to signed a power purchase agreement and sublease agreement with Energy Fiji at each site.

Interested bidders are asked to download the request for tender details from EFL’s website. The tender closes on 30 October 2024.

The government of Fiji, which owns a 51% equity stake in EFL, is targeting up to 100% renewable energy usage in the country by 2036.

Fiji had deployed 11 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 9 MW at the end of 2022, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).