Victoria gives nod to 700 MWh battery project in nine weeks

The Victorian government announced the $250 million (USD 167.7 million) Joel Joel battery energy storage project has been approved after just nine weeks in the planning assessment pipeline. It is the first renewables project to be fully processed from start to finish under the state’s fast-tracked approvals pathway.

The Development Facilitation Program was launched by the state government earlier this year, making proposed renewable energy projects eligible for an accelerated development pathway, and removing the planning panel process and third-party appeals.

Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny said the new approvals pathway is playing a key role in achieving the state’s energy storage targets of connecting at least 2.6 GW of energy storage capacity by 2030 and at least 6.3 GW by 2035. This target complements its renewable energy generation target that aims to have 95% renewable energy in the energy mix by 2035.

“This streamlined process allows us to bring good renewable projects like battery storage systems online faster so that we can provide more Victorians with cheaper and cleaner energy,” Kilkenny said.

The 350 MW, two-hour Joel Joel battery energy storage project is being developed by Melbourne-headquartered ACEnergy on a 10-hectare site about 25 kilometres east of Stawell in the Northern Grampians.

The battery will connect to the grid via AusNet’s existing network infrastructure, including the Bulgana terminal station and the 220 kV Bulgana to Ballarat overhead powerline.

ACEnergy said the battery will provide critical grid services, such as frequency regulation and peak load management, contributing to a stable and efficient electricity supply.

“This infrastructure will help mitigate the impacts of power fluctuations and outages, aiming to deliver a more dependable energy system for households and businesses alike,” it said. “Additionally, by utilising existing transmission lines, we can minimise construction impacts and reduce the need for new infrastructure development.”

Construction of the Joel Joel battery is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025, ahead of energisation in 2027.

Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said projects such as the Joel Joel battery will be crucial for grid stability as Victoria’s coal-fired power plants begin to close.

“Victoria’s ageing coal fired generators are closing and the cost of fossil fuels are rising globally, streamlining planning approvals for projects like this one will ensure we can keep the lights on and power prices down,” she said.

The Victorian government has forecast that achieving its renewable energy targets will deliver $9.5 billion in economic development and 59,000 jobs over the period to 2035.