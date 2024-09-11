Hybrid project community fund unlocks apprenticeships for First Nations students

Australian gen-retailer Flow Power has partnered with Adelaide-based Tauondi Aboriginal College (TAC) to help First Nations students gain qualifications to be job-ready for South Australia’s energy transition.

Flow Power

Share

Australian gen-retailer Flow Power has partnered with Adelaide-based Tauondi Aboriginal College (TAC) to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students build skills and gain qualifications to help them participate in South Australia’s energy transition.

The introduction of the four-year technical apprenticeship at the college is called Pathway to Electrotechnology and will give eight First Nations students qualifications to work in the clean energy sector.

The program is supported by Flow Power and Westpac through a community fund associated with its DC-coupled hybrid 5.8 MW solar farm / 7 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) Berri Energy Project (BEP), 240 kilometres northeast of Adelaide.

The BEP community fund was established to support environmental, renewable energy and STEM initiatives for the local community in Berri and throughout South Australia, with over $190,000 (USD 126,000) to be donated over the project’s lifetime.

Westpac has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Flow Power to source anchor off-take for the BEP.

The BEP is built on a disused horse racecourse in Berri and has been operational since in 2023, saving 7,800 tons of carbon annually and powering the equivalent of 4,000 homes.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Huge 450 MW solar farm, 1.8 GWh battery approved for Victoria coal hub
11 September 2024 The Victorian government has given the green light for construction on what is to be the state’s largest solar farm to begin, providing planning appro...