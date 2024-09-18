GridBeyond AI platform manufactures optimal grid integration of renewables

Dublin-based technology company GridBeyond’s machine learning platform for managing distributed and flexible energy resources has introduced a process optimiser for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

The new data-led product optimises and controls manufacturing processes in-line with asset parameters and energy markets and has been demonstrated to generate up to $7 million (USD 4.7 million) savings.

It also helps the grid integrate further renewables into the energy mix by opening up new sources of flexibility.

GridBeyond Chief Commercial Officer Mark Davies said the process optimiser product will empower businesses to better manage production schedules in the face of energy price volatility.

“By harnessing the power of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, companies can gain valuable insights into energy consumption patterns, identify cost-saving opportunities, and optimise production schedules in real-time,” Davis said.

The platform is designed to manage fluctuations in energy costs to minimise impacts on C&I operational expenses by scheduling operations and processes against energy prices.

The process optimiser minimises the total energy consumption costs for operations and single-machine scheduling, making decisions that identify the launch time for job processing, when the machine must be idle or shut down, and when to start “turning on” and “turning off” times.