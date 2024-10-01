EKO unveils new solar monitoring solution

From pv magazine Global

Japanese scientific equipment company EKO Instruments has introduced a new pyranometer solution, dubbed MS-80SH Plus+, to provide continuous irradiance measurements in-situ, featuring functionality that makes it suitable for bifacial PV installations.

“Its unique capability to measure diffuse irradiance continuously, especially in dynamic weather conditions, is crucial for bifacial modules, which benefit from light captured on both sides,” an EKO Instruments spokesperson told pv magazine.

The MS-80SH Plus+ solar monitoring solution has a motorised rotating shadow band made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) paired with the EKO instruments MS-80SH Class A pyranometer sensor, which was a winner of the 2022 pv magazine Award in the balance-of-system category.

The control unit is housed in an IP67 enclosure with a global positioning system (GPS) onboard, on a leveling base plate. The 4.5 kg instrument supports a wavelength range of 285 nm to 3000 nm with a 15-second measurement interval.

Solar irradiation measurements, such as global horizontal irradiance (GHI), diffuse horizontal irradiance (DHI) and direct normal irradiance (DNI) are covered, and these parameters help to comply with best practices outlined in the IEC 61724-1:2021 for bifacial modules, according to EKO Instruments.

The system does not require a sun-tracker or multiple sensor units to deliver the required data, nor does it have an extensive sensor characterisation and calibration setup, according to the manufacturer.

In addition to irradiance measurements, metadata is captured, such as temperature, tilt, longitude, solar elevation and azimuth. Data from the MS-80SH Plus+ system can be shared via a Modbus 485 RTU output with data in multiple formats compatible with resource assessment tools.

The MS-80SH+ Plus is manufactured in Japan. It has a five-year recalibration period. The operating temperature range is -20 C to 70C, power consumption is less than 6 W, and its power supply is 12 V or 24 V.