Horizon taps Pacific to power Exmouth with 80% renewables

Western Australian government-owned energy provider Horizon Power has inked a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Pacific Energy that will provide a mix of large-scale and rooftop solar, battery storage, and, only when needed, gas-fired generation to the town of Exmouth on the state’s northern coast.

The hybrid system will involve the construction of a 9.6 MW solar farm and two batteries with a combined 10 MW / 49.6 MWh of storage capacity, backed up by the existing 7 MW gas-fired Exmouth power station.

Pacific, which took ownership of the existing power station in mid-September, said work is due to start on the renewables integration in early 2025, with the new system expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026.

Together, the solar and batteries are expected to power the regional town with up to 80% renewable energy annually and offset nearly 14,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually over the life of the 20-year PPA.

Pacific Chief Operating Officer Mike Hall said the off-grid power project is the first the Perth-based group has delivered that will supply such a significant portion of a town’s annual power requirements using solar and battery energy storage.

“This outcome really has been driven by the Exmouth community’s desire for a clean energy solution that will help them protect their UNESCO World Heritage site,” he said.

“There was a strong community desire to see gas transport movements through town reduced, which we’ll achieve by offsetting gas reliance with solar generation and energy shifting storage.”

The introduction of the new hybrid system is the latest renewable energy initiative Horizon has rolled out in Exmouth, about 1,200 kilometres north of Perth.

In July this year, the regional energy provider completed the deployment of its Smart Connect Solar program that allowed for an increase of rooftop solar connections across the Coral Coast town.

Earlier this year Horizon launched a 12-month trial of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in Exmouth to better understand how energy stored in electric vehicles (EVs) can be incorporated into regional microgrids.

In early 2023, Horizon installed a 2.8 MW / 4.5 MWh battery energy storage system in Exmouth to increase solar hosting capacity in the town.

Horizon Power Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Unwin said those projects, in conjunction with the new hybrid system, will support Western Australia’s energy transition, providing safe and reliable power for those living in remote and regional areas.

“The future of energy is rapidly evolving, and Horizon Power is committed to exploring ways to support increased levels of renewable energy across our regions,” she said.

“The Exmouth Energy Project is an exciting project which will reduce costs and carbon emissions, while supporting the town’s desire for a clean energy future.”