South Korea’s biggest battery comes online

Korean utility KEPCO has completed a 978 MW battery project that is billed as Asia’s largest battery energy storage system for grid stabilisation purposes.

Image: KEPCO

Share

From ESS News

South Korean utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) has officially finished construction works on a massive battery energy storage project in the city of Miryang, in Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

Billed as Asia’s largest battery energy storage system for grid stabilisation purposes, the system has a power output of 978 MW and a storage capacity of 889 MWh.

The ceremony marking the completion of construction was held on Thursday, September 27, at the 154 kV Bubuk Substation in Miryang.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

The shifting sands of PV module supply
28 September 2024 Chinese solar manufacturing capacity faces a downturn that is unlikely to translate into growth in other regions, writes S&P’s Edurne Zoco.