Key to unlocking Australia’s renewable energy potential

The truth is that combining renewables with agricultural practices can create opportunities to enhance land use efficiency, benefiting farmers and graziers, while also delivering benefits to people living in rural townships and driving down emissions.

But if Australia is to unlock this potential, it is crucial that proponents showcase the economic benefits to farmers; secure the support of local communities by sharing benefits like cheaper power; engage with traditional landowners; and properly plan where they site renewable projects.

Economic benefits of integrating solar and agricultural practices For agricultural producers, agrivoltaics or agrisolar boost yields and generate additional, reliable, low–risk income – a boon for farmers and graziers managing the dramatic shifts in cash flows, which have been at the centre of agricultural production in Australia since the first 29 sheep arrived on the First Fleet in 1788.

While many solar arrays are being built on land that has marginal or little productive agricultural value, a growing number of solar projects are integrating successful grazing operations with power generation.

Many hectares of PV arrays do not, as some may think, ruin pastures and limit grazing operations.

Local and international experience demonstrates shading created by PV panels is especially beneficial where the solar energy is greatest, providing shade for hot livestock and not only reducing transpiration from vulnerable pastures but also creating drip lines from condensation, boosting pasture growth.

As the march of climate change makes less productive areas of farms even more marginal or unproductive, the deployment of solar arrays or wind turbines to these areas can improve the overall economics of farming operations.

Even on properties less susceptible to climate change, less productive sections – steep slopes or rocky ground for example – can be turned over to renewable generation, boosting incomes.

Many farmers with solar facilities appreciate the predictability of lease payments when prices for farming outputs are so variable from season to season, drought–to–drought.

Maintaining social licence

However, selling the benefits to agricultural producers is not the only challenge facing Australia’s transition to renewables.

Engaging regional communities in renewable energy projects is a necessity for securing a social licence.

There are examples of successful integration between traditional farming and renewable energy, where effective community engagement has led to shared infrastructure and essential services.

These initiatives thrive on both fair engagement and benefit–sharing; without them, resistance will only grow.

For example, it is important that local users of electricity can benefit from renewable energy being generated nearby.

Involving traditional landowners in renewables development