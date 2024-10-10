Key to unlocking Australia’s renewable energy potential

The truth is that combining renewables with agricultural practices can create opportunities to enhance land use efficiency, benefiting farmers and graziers, while also delivering benefits to people living in rural townships and driving down emissions.
But if Australia is to unlock this potential, it is crucial that proponents showcase the economic benefits to farmers; secure the support of local communities by sharing benefits like cheaper power; engage with traditional landowners; and properly plan where they site renewable projects.
Economic benefits of integrating solar and agricultural practices For agricultural producers, agrivoltaics or agrisolar boost yields and generate additional, reliable, low–risk income – a boon for farmers and graziers managing the dramatic shifts in cash flows, which have been at the centre of agricultural production in Australia since the first 29 sheep arrived on the First Fleet in 1788.
While many solar arrays are being built on land that has marginal or little productive agricultural value, a growing number of solar projects are integrating successful grazing operations with power generation.
Many hectares of PV arrays do not, as some may think, ruin pastures and limit grazing operations.
Local and international experience demonstrates shading created by PV panels is especially beneficial where the solar energy is greatest, providing shade for hot livestock and not only reducing transpiration from vulnerable pastures but also creating drip lines from condensation, boosting pasture growth.
As the march of climate change makes less productive areas of farms even more marginal or unproductive, the deployment of solar arrays or wind turbines to these areas can improve the overall economics of farming operations.
Even on properties less susceptible to climate change, less productive sections – steep slopes or rocky ground for example – can be turned over to renewable generation, boosting incomes.
Many farmers with solar facilities appreciate the predictability of lease payments when prices for farming outputs are so variable from season to season, drought–to–drought.
Maintaining social licence
However, selling the benefits to agricultural producers is not the only challenge facing Australia’s transition to renewables.
Engaging regional communities in renewable energy projects is a necessity for securing a social licence.
There are examples of successful integration between traditional farming and renewable energy, where effective community engagement has led to shared infrastructure and essential services.
These initiatives thrive on both fair engagement and benefit–sharing; without them, resistance will only grow.
Both of these must be fair and reasonable, or community resistance will inevitably continue.
For example, it is important that local users of electricity can benefit from renewable energy being generated nearby.
Involving traditional landowners in renewables development
It is also important to involve indigenous communities in the development of renewable energy infrastructure.
First Nations groups have long asserted their role in Australian land management. As with all large–scale land uses, solar and wind facilities need to be placed and managed in line with the most sustainable long–term management of that particular landscape.
First Nations groups have a key role to play in achieving this. For example, renewable energy can be integrated into land management plans to achieve more productive and sustainable outcomes.
This can enhance buffer zones, waterways, and hillsides, benefiting nature, biodiversity, and carbon reduction outcomes.
Importantly, traditional approaches can be woven into these plans, addressing invasive weeds and restoring ecosystems, all while maintaining food and fibre productivity and creating jobs with less income volatility.
Planning key for renewables to perform best
To successfully unlock Australia’s renewable energy potential, we need thoughtful planning to ensure renewable generation is built where it will perform best.
There are many options to optimise the performance of solar, wind, storage and other infrastructure. For wind, this begins with siting and planning, but also includes understanding how the landscape works for wind direction, wind speed variability at 150 metres above ground, and other surface impacts such as forest cover or grasslands.
Incorporating solar energy into agricultural landscapes is a game–changer for both environmental sustainability and economic resilience.
By engaging communities, respecting traditional landowners, and committing to thoughtful planning, we can build renewable energy infrastructures that truly benefit all stakeholders.
The future of agrivoltaics is not just about energy; it’s about harmonising food production and clean power, paving the way for a greener, more prosperous Australia.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author's own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.
