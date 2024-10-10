Trinasolar develops agrivoltaic site with Kiwi clean energy solutions companies

China-headquartered solar and energy storage solutions company Trinasolar has partnered with New Zealand-based engineering, procurement and construction company Kiwi Solar and commercial solar solutions company Trilect to develop an agrivoltaic solar farm.

The trio will build the agrivoltaics project in the north island Waikato region, which will be Trinasolar’s third foray into dual-use agricultural and solar farming in New Zealand.

Equipped with 5,740 solar modules the farm has commenced commercial operations on 6.5 hectares and uses Trinasolar Vertex N 720 W series modules (NEG21C.20), which the company says maximise both power and efficiency via 700 W+ power and 22.5% efficiency.

The solar farm is set to generate approximately 6,000 MWh of clean energy annually, or enough to power the equivalent of around 800 homes.

The site will continue to be used by the landholder for their agricultural activities, such as sheep grazing.

Trinasolar Asia Pacific New Zealand and Pacific Islands Head of Australia Edison Zhou said the company is committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.

“Our partnership with Kiwi Solar and Trilect on Waikato’s first agrivoltaics project highlights the demonstrated expertise and on ground support we bring to every project,” Zhou said.

“With a large-scale project such as this, quality and reliability are at the fore for any provider choosing hardware and our 30-year warranty modules combine state-of-the-art technology like n-type i-TOPCon and 210mm, engineered for durability and peak performance.”

Kiwi Solar Founder Andrew Beckett said the project goes beyond generating clean energy to creating a sustainable future.

“By integrating solar power with agriculture, we’re optimising land use and enhancing the economic growth of the Waikato region. We’re also providing landowners with new revenue streams while contributing to New Zealand’s clean energy goals,” Beckett said.

“As one of the last developed countries to fully embrace solar, we’re proud to be at the forefront of this transition and the subsidy-free nature of this project proves that solar energy is a viable and necessary addition to our national energy strategy,” he said.