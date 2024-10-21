General Motors launches residential storage system

From ESS News

United States-based automotive manufacturing company General Motors (GM) has announced that its GM Energy unit has launched a modular storage energy system for residential applications.

“GM Energy is expanding its portfolio with the launch of the GM Energy PowerBank, a stationary storage product that gives EV owners the power to store and transfer energy from the grid, and the option of integrating with solar power equipment,” the company said in a statement.

The system is available in two versions with a capacity of 10.6 kWh and 17.7 kWh, respectively, and can be scaled to reach a capacity of up to 35.4 kWh, which the manufacturer said would enable approximately 20 hours of storage, assuming the average daily home energy appliance usage in the United States is approximately 30 kWh.

