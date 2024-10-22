1 GWh battery announced for Stoney Creek NSW by Enervest and Energy Vault

Specifics on the Energy Vault and Enervest battery project remain scant with only the 1 GWh battery capacity and no further details about the Stoney Creek site nor timelines yet provided.
Nonetheless, the $350 million deal is a major development for company Energy Vault, which has diversified its technology offering and pivoted its strategy significantly in the last few years. Expanding into the Australia’s battery market is a major part of Energy’s Vault’s new growth strategy, with the new Enervest deal sitting alongside an agreement with ACEN Australia to build two new batteries totalling 400 MWh at the New England Solar Farm in NSW, announced in May.
Its deal with Melbourne-based Enervest Group was signed on Monday, with the two companies saying they are now “finalising the development and grid application approvals” to bring the 1 GWh Stoney Creek battery to a full financial investment decision (FID).
Under the agreement, Energy Vault will serve as the turn-key engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning partner. It will also act as system integrator and provide longterm services, software and maintenance support over the life of the project.
The Stoney Creek project will use Energy Vault’s lithium-based B-Vault™ technology, as well as the company’s proprietary X-Vault integration platform and Vault-OS Energy Management System to control, manage and optimise the battery operations, it says.
Energy Vault’s strategy pivot
Energy Vault is perhaps best known for its gravity energy storage systems, shaped like towers. The company’s novel gravity storage technology generated significant interest in its early days, with its stocks spiking shortly after it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in early 2022.
However, by June 2022 its share price plummeted and in September of this year the company reportedly received a written notice from the NYSE because the average price of its common stock had fallen below the USD 1.00 threshold required for continued listing.
Against this backdrop, Energy Vault has undergone a major strategy pivot, diversifying into lithium batteries and green hydrogen technologies. In October it updated its growth strategy, in which it cited project financing for a utility-scale green hydrogen long-duration energy storage (LDES) facility in California, known as the Calistoga Resiliency Center, alongside its aforementioned Australian battery deal with ACEN as landmarks.
As a result, Energy Vault’s stocks have been trading higher throughout October.
The company says its lithium-based B-Vault battery portfolio now consists of more than 2 GWh in total projects either deployed or currently in development.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.