Ausgrid goes big with two $30 million battery projects in Newcastle and Sydney

Sydney-headquartered distribution network service provider (DNSP) Ausgrid is proposing to build, operate and maintain two $30 million (USD 19.7 million) battery energy storage systems (BESS), both in Newcastle and Sydney, New South Wales (NSW).
Ausgrid said the projects would supply electricity to the National Electricity Market (NEM) during peak periods and store excess electricity during periods of low demand.
Newcastle
In Newcastle, the state significant Steel River East BESS comprising Tesla Megapack 2XL lithium-ion battery units would be located in Mayfield West 7 kilometres from the Newcastle CBD and connect to the grid via a 33 kV underground cable to Ausgrid’s Mayfield West 132 kV / 11 kV zone substation.
Each Megapack unit includes battery modules, bi-directional inverter thermal management system, and AC main breaker pre-installed, which can store 15.6 MWh of energy and provide 3.9 MW of power, with round-trip efficiency of 87% and operational life of 50 years.
Proprietary optimisation software included in the Megapack learns and predicts local energy patterns, offering autonomous charge and discharge and seamless supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) integration, while fast response controls can integrate co-located renewables and enable market participation.
The Steel River BESS would also be located one minute away from the CSIRO Energy Centre and National Solar Energy Centre where research is conducted on solar thermal and photovoltaic technologies and is powered by more than 300 kW of renewable energy infrastructure onsite, generating more than 500 MWh of energy per year.
Sydney
The Homebush BESS, 15 kilometres west of Sydney’s CBD, is also a state significant development (SSD) which includes an existing 132 kV Mason Park sub-transmission switching station on the proposed site.
Like the Steel River BESS, Homebush will be a 200 MW / 400 MWh (2-hour duration) BESS and connect to the switching station via a 33 kV underground connection and generate enough energy to power 27,000 homes a day.
The BESS would also utilise the Tesla Megapack 2XL lithium-ion battery units.
A scoping report for the project says given the existing network capacity and adjacent land holdings, any comparable alternate network solution will likely come at higher cost and higher community and environmental impact than that proposed.
“The ‘do nothing’ option would not meet the objectives of the project or the demands on the NEM and is therefore not considered a feasible option,” the report says.
Applications for both projects are currently with the NSW government planning department and community engagement is underway.
Ausgrid is the largest distributor of electricity on Australia’s east coast, providing power to 1.8 million customers through a network made up of substations, powerlines, underground cables and power poles, covering 22,275 square kilometres throughout Sydney, the Central Coast and the Hunter Valley.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.