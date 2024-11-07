Ausgrid goes big with two $30 million battery projects in Newcastle and Sydney

Sydney-headquartered distribution network service provider (DNSP) Ausgrid is proposing to build, operate and maintain two $30 million (USD 19.7 million) battery energy storage systems (BESS), both in Newcastle and Sydney, New South Wales (NSW).

Ausgrid said the projects would supply electricity to the National Electricity Market (NEM) during peak periods and store excess electricity during periods of low demand.

Newcastle

In Newcastle, the state significant Steel River East BESS comprising Tesla Megapack 2XL lithium-ion battery units would be located in Mayfield West 7 kilometres from the Newcastle CBD and connect to the grid via a 33 kV underground cable to Ausgrid’s Mayfield West 132 kV / 11 kV zone substation.

Each Megapack unit includes battery modules, bi-directional inverter thermal management system, and AC main breaker pre-installed, which can store 15.6 MWh of energy and provide 3.9 MW of power, with round-trip efficiency of 87% and operational life of 50 years.

Proprietary optimisation software included in the Megapack learns and predicts local energy patterns, offering autonomous charge and discharge and seamless supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) integration, while fast response controls can integrate co-located renewables and enable market participation.

The Steel River BESS would also be located one minute away from the CSIRO Energy Centre and National Solar Energy Centre where research is conducted on solar thermal and photovoltaic technologies and is powered by more than 300 kW of renewable energy infrastructure onsite, generating more than 500 MWh of energy per year.

Sydney

The Homebush BESS, 15 kilometres west of Sydney’s CBD, is also a state significant development (SSD) which includes an existing 132 kV Mason Park sub-transmission switching station on the proposed site.

Like the Steel River BESS, Homebush will be a 200 MW / 400 MWh (2-hour duration) BESS and connect to the switching station via a 33 kV underground connection and generate enough energy to power 27,000 homes a day.

The BESS would also utilise the Tesla Megapack 2XL lithium-ion battery units.

A scoping report for the project says given the existing network capacity and adjacent land holdings, any comparable alternate network solution will likely come at higher cost and higher community and environmental impact than that proposed.

“The ‘do nothing’ option would not meet the objectives of the project or the demands on the NEM and is therefore not considered a feasible option,” the report says.

Applications for both projects are currently with the NSW government planning department and community engagement is underway.

Ausgrid is the largest distributor of electricity on Australia’s east coast, providing power to 1.8 million customers through a network made up of substations, powerlines, underground cables and power poles, covering 22,275 square kilometres throughout Sydney, the Central Coast and the Hunter Valley.