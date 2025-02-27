Trinasolar inks storage solutions AI research deal with Singapore university

China-headquartered solar panel and systems manufacturer Trinasolar and Singapore-based Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have announced a collaboration to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools that can improve investment decisions, enhance system stability through intelligent energy forecasting, and deploy smart optimisation algorithms for diverse energy storage applications.

Trinasolar and NTU plan to develop a techno-economic modelling tool that integrates meteorological data, market regulations, and electricity price trends to generate optimal storage configurations.

The tool would also provide investors with clear economic metrics, such as return on investment (ROI) and payback periods, enabling better financial planning and risk mitigation.

The research team will also develop machine learning-driven forecasting models that predict solar and wind energy generation, local electricity demand, and market price fluctuations.

The data-driven insights would enable energy storage systems to autonomously adjust charge and discharge cycles, ensuring a stable supply-demand balance while maximising cost savings.

Trinasolar Executive President Helena Li said the company is committed to research and development collaborations to create cutting-edge solar solutions.

“As one of the global leading manufacturers of solar and energy storage system solutions with 30 world records under our belt, Trinasolar brings to the table its expertise in global solar-storage market trends and cutting-edge technologies,” Li said.

“We are proud to collaborate with NTU, a top-tier research institution renowned for its academic excellence. This initiative aims to deliver tangible value to energy storage customers, including cost optimisation, improved return on investment (ROI), and enhanced system reliability.”

NTU Vice President (Industry) Professor Lam Khin Yong said NTU has deep links with industry players and a strong track record in successful industry collaborations for renewable energy power grids.

“This enables smooth commercialisation pathways for any intellectual property developed in our joint partnerships,” Yong said.

“By aligning cutting-edge research with industry needs, we want to develop impactful solutions that build a more sustainable and energy-resilient future.”

The partnership will also develop intelligent energy management algorithms to enhance performance in areas such as energy arbitrage, peak shaving, and ancillary services.

The self-learning algorithms will enable energy storage systems to adapt in real-time, improving asset utilisation and profitability.

NTU Energy Research Institute ERI@N Executive Director Professor Madhavi Srinivasan added that energy storage is a key enabler of renewable energy adoption.

“By combining NTU’s expertise in renewable energy and energy storage research with Trinasolar’s global leadership in solar and storage solutions, this partnership will drive real-world impact, helping shape the future of energy resilience and sustainability through advanced AI applications,” Srinivasan said.

The research will be led by ERI@N Smart Grids and Microgrids Cluster Director and School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Centre for Power Director Associate Professor Xu Yan.