Worker charged following alleged theft of 8,000 solar panels

New South Wales police have confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been charged following the alleged theft of almost 8,000 solar panels valued at $1.2 million (USD 780,000) from his employer in Sydney’s west.

Police said detectives from Mt Druitt Police Area Command commenced an investigation in August following a report from a local business that an internal audit had revealed nearly 8,000 solar panels had been stolen from a warehouse at Minchinbury.

It is alleged that between 9 May 2023 and 9 August 2024, 7,894 solar panels were sold by an employee to third parties without his employer’s authority or knowledge.

Police said investigators had arrested a 37-year-old man on Friday in relation to the alleged incident. He was charged with stealing and disposing of property. The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Mount Druitt Local Court on 18 December 2024.