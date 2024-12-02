Worker charged following alleged theft of 8,000 solar panels

New South Wales police have confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been charged following the alleged theft of almost 8,000 solar panels valued at $1.2 million (USD 780,000) from his employer in Sydney’s west.
Police said detectives from Mt Druitt Police Area Command commenced an investigation in August following a report from a local business that an internal audit had revealed nearly 8,000 solar panels had been stolen from a warehouse at Minchinbury.
It is alleged that between 9 May 2023 and 9 August 2024, 7,894 solar panels were sold by an employee to third parties without his employer’s authority or knowledge.
Police said investigators had arrested a 37-year-old man on Friday in relation to the alleged incident. He was charged with stealing and disposing of property. The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Mount Druitt Local Court on 18 December 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.