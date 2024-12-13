Rooftop solar trial gives social housing tenants access to cheap, clean energy

Sydney-based distributed energy resources company National Renewable Network (NRN) has partnered with Northern Territory (NT) electricity retailer Jacana Energy to deliver rooftop solar systems to social housing.

Part of the NT government funded Sun Boosters trial, NRN will install 6.6 kW Jinko solar panels with Sungrow inverters on 30 government-owned homes in Darwin, Palmerston, and Tennant Creek.

For their participation in the trial, tenants will receive a reduced rate on their electricity charges for participating in the trial.

NRN will own and maintain the rooftop solar systems using local solar installation partners and bringing their business model to the trial of providing access to renewable energy with no upfront costs and ongoing maintenance and support.

NRN Chief Executive Officer Alan Hunter said the customers will have access to cheaper electricity rates through their energy retailer Jacana Energy but there is no capex or cost, just cheaper electricity.

The NRN team visited Tennant Creek to see some of the participating homes, where they learned that energy consumption and spending are high in these areas due to the climate and non-energy-efficient devices like air-conditioning systems.

Hunter said the company is pleased the trial will benefit low-income households and Aboriginal communities directly.

Data and insights may also inform the design and delivery of a larger program for the NT social housing portfolio and provide a mass marketing solution, potentially for 5,000 public housing dwellings in urban centres.

“We’re excited to show this as an example for other state governments and help public housing across Australia decrease the cost of living and accelerate the usage of renewable energy,” Hunter said.

Jacana Energy Chief Executive Officer Rod Hayes said the trial is a great way for more people to access renewable energy.

“The Sun Boosters trial will see customers access renewable energy where it may have previously been out of reach,” Hayes said.

“Ongoing investment in renewable energy infrastructure is vital, and although this trial is at a small scale, there is opportunity for it to be expanded to more homes in the future.”

Jacana Energy and the NT Department of Housing, Local Government and Community Development (DHLGCD) are finalising the selection of homes for the trial, and installations are scheduled to be completed close to February 2025.

Eligible properties are being assessed based on roof age, type, orientation, and suitability for maximum solar generation, ensuring the best impact for participating households.

DHLGCD Chief Executive Officer Luccio Cercarelli said these kinds of projects deliver benefits to participants.

“We know low-income households can often struggle with the cost of electricity and this trial will offer great benefit to participants and can be used as a blueprint for future investment in renewable energy for social housing tenants,” Cercarelli said.