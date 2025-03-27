GoodWe powers Victorian wildlife rescuers with donated solar system

Solar energy solutions companies, China-headquartered GoodWe Australia and Melbourne-based Six Star Plus, have teamed up with Victorian electrical wholesaler AWM Greentech Clayton to install an 8.4 kW rooftop solar system in support of a wildlife rescue operation.

The system features 20 Singapore-headquartered Renewable Energy Corporation (REC) solar panels donated by AWM Greentech Clayton and a GoodWe 8 kW MS G3 inverter.

GoodWe Australia Country Manager Dean Williamson, Country Manager said helping worthy and non-profit causes is a GoodWe passion.

The system significantly reduces energy costs for the volunteer rescuers rehabilitating orphaned joeys and wombats, which requires round-the clock care and significant energy use for heating, food storage and essential medical equipment.

Rising energy costs threatened the wildlife foster care operation, which the new solar system eradicates through a stable and sustainable power supply for heating lamps, refrigeration, and medical devices.

“When we heard about the volunteer’s situation, we saw an incredible opportunity to make a real difference. Wildlife carers do vital work, often behind the scenes and usually receive no government funding, and having access to solar energy will ease their financial strain while supporting conservation efforts.”