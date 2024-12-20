Trinasolar hits record efficiency high 27.08% for HJT solar cells

China-headquartered Trinasolar’s laboratory of photovoltaic science and technology (PVST) has announced a new 27.08% efficiency record for large-area high efficiency n-type fully passivated heterojunction (HJT) solar cells.

The cell’s efficiency have been certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany, confirming aanother world record for HJT efficiency, set by Trinasolar.

It is the 29th time Trinasolar has broken its own records, adding to this milestone the highest record for crystalline silicon cells with front and back contact structures, and the first time that the efficiency of cells with front and back contact structures has exceeded 27%.

Trinasolar used 210 x 105 mm squared large-area 210 half-cell industrial grade phosphorous-doped CZ-type silicon wafer substrate and thin-film passivation technology to achieve the outcome.

It also improved the backside fully passivated heterojunction technology, multi-frequency radio frequency process to optimise the doped microcrystal system, and ultra-fine line printing technology.

The announcement follows hot on the heels of a November 2024 record of 26.58% for high efficiency n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cell, breaking its own record in October 2024 for the same cell type, when 25.9% efficiency was achieved.