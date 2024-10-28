Trina Solar claims 25.9% efficiency for large-area industrial TOPCon solar cells

From pv magazine Global
Chinese PV module manufacturer Trina Solar announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.9% for a large-area industrial TOPCon solar cell.
The company said the result was confirmed by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC).
“The record-breaking solar cell, using the innovative rectangle wafer design that Trinasolar first invented with the golden dimension of 210 mm ×182 mm,” Trina said in a statement.
“The substrate is an n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime. By integrating with tunnel oxide passivating contact, advanced boron-doped emitter, advanced light trapping and very fine line printing technologies, the front side efficiency reaches 25.9% for this industrial-size bifacial n-type i-TOPCon cell,” it added, without providing more technical details.
In a recent interview with pv magazine, Trina Solar’s head of global product strategy, Zhang Yingbin, said the company aims to reach an efficiency of over 26% in TOPCon cells by 2027.
In April, Trina said its n-type i-TOPCon solar module for applications in large-scale PV projects reached an output of 740.6 W, with Germany’s TÜV SUD confirming the results.
