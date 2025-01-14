AVL wins EPA approval for vanadium project

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) has received environmental approval from the Western Australian government for its Gabanintha vanadium project which now forms part of its namesake Australian Vanadium Project and the company’s broader ‘pit to battery’ strategy.

Perth-based AVL intends to develop an open cut vanadium mine and concentrator at Gabanintha, about 40 kilometres southeast of Meekatharra, and a vanadium oxide processing plant at Tenindewa, inland from the port city of Geraldton.

This would enable AVL to produce a vanadium concentrate at the Gabanintha mine site and produce high-purity vanadium oxides and an iron concentrate coproduct at the Tenindewa plant, catering to the rapidly expanding flow battery market as well as steel markets.

The company has also established a vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Perth capable of producing high-purity electrolyte for up to 33 MWh per year of energy storage.

The EPA approval allows for the development of the original Gabanintha vanadium project, including a mine, concentrator, processing plant and essential infrastructure.

AVL Chief Executive Officer Graham Arvidson said the decision provides another step forward to unlocking the entire vanadium value chain in Australia.

“This approval marks a major milestone for the company, advancing the project towards construction and production while strengthening our confidence in securing the remaining approvals needed to move forward with the consolidated Australian Vanadium Project,” he said.

AVL is currently progressing an optimised feasibility study (OFS) focused on realising the potential economic benefits of the integrated project.

The OFS has already delivered several key outcomes, including a mineral resource estimate of 395.4 million tonnes at 0.77% vanadium oxide. The next phase of the study will include finalising the detailed mining plan, optimising project infrastructure, and completing the layout and design criteria for the plant at Gabanintha and processing plant at Tenindewa.