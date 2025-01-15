Sungrow launches new inverter for C&I applications

From pv magazine Global

Chinese manufacturer Sungrow has launched its new SG150CX inverter for 1,000 V commercial and industrial (C&I) applications at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) trade show being staged in Abu Dhabi.

“The SG150CX inverter was engineered for exceptional performance, safety, and reliability,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is equipped with Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) 3.0 technology and offers an extended cable detection range of up to 450 meters, enhancing operational safety.”

The system measures 1,025 mm x 795 mm x 360 mm and weighs 100 kg. It delivers 210 kW of PV input power, with a maximum input voltage of 1,100 V and an input voltage of 600 V. The MPPT voltage range spans 180 to 1,000 V, while the maximum PV input current reaches 336 A.

The new product includes seven independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and three PV strings per MPPT. It delivers a rated AC output power of 150 kW and supports a rated AC voltage range of 320 V to 480 V.

Sungrow said the transformerless inverter offers 98.8% efficiency and 98.2% European efficiency. It features IP66-rated protection, operates in temperatures from -30 C to 60 C, and includes integrated surge protection for both DC and AC.

“Featuring a 48 A maximum power point tracking (MPPT) input current, the SG150CX ensures compatibility with high-current PV modules, significantly boosting system efficiency,” the company spokesperson said. “It is also equipped with smart switches, which allows disconnecting faulty strings under the same switch while maintaining others operational, drastically reducing power generation losses.”

The system is also equipped with grid monitoring, DC reverse polarity protection, leakage current protection, ground fault monitoring, DC switch, PV current monitoring, DC arc interrupter, and PID recovery function.