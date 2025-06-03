Solavita launches 30-50 kW hybrid inverter series

Solavita has launched a three-phase hybrid inverter series with power ratings from 29.9 kW to 50 kW, designed to meet rising demand for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop solar and large-scale residential energy systems. All inverters in the series measure 580 mm x 920 mm x 300 mm and weigh 93 kg.

Each unit supports up to five maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and allows a 200% PV-to-inverter ratio, with the 50 kW model accepting up to 100 kW of solar input. The MPPT voltage ranges from 180 V to 850 V, with a rated DC voltage of 600 V and peak efficiency of 97.8%. Each MPPT input accepts up to 40 A, maximising output even in partially shaded conditions.

Battery integration is central to the system’s design. Each inverter includes three independent high-voltage battery ports rated at 55 A each, for a total of 165 A. The system supports lithium-ion batteries using 280 Ah or 314 Ah cells and allows “3-in-1” or fully independent configurations. Battery-to-AC efficiency reaches 97.5%, with PV-to-battery efficiency up to 98.5%.

The inverters handle double their rated AC input, with up to 100 kW for the 50 kW model. They offer 1.5 x overload for 30 seconds and 1.2 x for 60 seconds. Units support 100% unbalanced loads and 200 A continuous AC passthrough, with UPS switchover under 10 ms. A GEN port enables diesel generator and smart load integration.

The SVH series is IP66-rated for outdoor use and operates in ambient temperatures from -30 C to 60 C. Built-in protections include anti-islanding, surge protection, insulation monitoring, and optional arc-fault detection. Communication features include Wi-Fi, LAN, 4G, and Bluetooth, with mobile app monitoring. The system supports virtual power plant and demand response integration via OpenADR.

