Solis releases three-phase string C&I inverters with fuseless design

From pv magazine Global
Solis has launched new inverters for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) tradeshow in Abu Dhabi this week.
“The 150 kW system features 7 MPPTs and has a fuseless design,” the company’s sales manager Michel Abi Younes, told pv magazine. “With this product, you can use three strings without using fuses. It also has MPPT current of up to 54 A and supports more than a 150% DC/AC ratio.”
The S6-GC3P150K07-NV-ND transformerless devices measure 1,035 mm x 869 mm x 396 mm and weigh 105 kg. Their maximum efficiency is 98.8% and the European efficiency rate is 98.3%. The maximum input voltage is 1,100 V and the rated voltage is 600 V. The MPPT voltage range is 160-1,000 V.
The new product includes 7 independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and 21 PV strings per MPPT.
It features intelligent fan cooling and IP66-rated protection. It can operate in temperatures from -30 C to 60 C and includes DC breaking and intelligent AC-DC terminal temperature monitoring function.
The system also features a novel dust removal device. “This new technology prevents dust and dirt from accumulating on the radiator and the fan,” the sales manager said, without providing further details.
The manufacturer offers a standard 5-year warranty that is extendable to 20 years, depending on the customers’ needs.
“The system is available for sale in all markets,” Abi Younes said.
