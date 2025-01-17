China’s REPT Battero to build battery factory in Indonesia

From ESS News
Hong Kong-listed REPT Battero has announced plans to invest in a new battery production facility in Indonesia. The company board approved the investment on Jan. 10, with operations to be handled by its Indonesian subsidiary.
Although the company did not disclose the exact investment amount, it revealed that all shareholders of PT REPT BATTERO INDONESIA will inject a combined $139.5 million into the subsidiary.
REPT Battero’s wholly owned unit, Infinitude International Investment Ltd., will contribute $83.7 million, maintaining its 60% stake in the Indonesian venture.
The new factory will focus on manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, modules, and packs, catering to both electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The first phase of the facility is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 8 GWh once operational.
Author: Vincent Shaw
