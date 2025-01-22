Nuclear risks depriving millions of Australians the promise of their solar investment

Peter Dutton’s nuclear costings and the recent parliamentary inquiry into nuclear energy has further driven debates about its viability in Australia – made even more pitched with CSIRO’s confirmation of costings which show renewables significantly cheaper than nuclear. While nuclear power is often presented as a reliable, low-carbon energy source, it not only comes with significant costs, unresolved waste management challenges and long timelines, but also a rigidity that could threaten the growth and effectiveness of renewables, not the least of which are the solar systems on the roofs of 4 million Australian homes.

A key concern is the inflexibility of nuclear reactors. Unlike firmed renewable energy systems, which can adapt to fluctuating supply and demand, nuclear power plants operate most efficiently when running continuously. Although reactors can ramp down to about 50%, doing so takes time – often hours – and incurs financial costs. As a result, nuclear facilities would likely continue generating power even during periods of high solar output, such as mild sunny days, which would mean the free energy would have to be curtailed. This would mean the payback from these rooftop investments made by Australian families and businesses would be threatened.

An electricity grid primarily driven by renewable energy needs the flexibility of energy storage solutions such as pumped hydro and batteries, which can provide a load when needed, and extra generation when needed. Nuclear, on the other hand, can never provide a load and can’t even turn off the generation when there is abundant free energy available.

Years of independently reviewed modelling demonstrate how renewables can deliver the reliability needed for a 24/7 energy supply in a system called Superhybrid. It integrates solar, wind, and hydro technologies with flexible loads like production of green fuels and advanced management tools to balance supply and demand dynamically, ensuring energy is available when and where it’s needed. The perhaps surprising thing is that this combination of technologies can deliver similar reliability as a nuclear power station for baseload power.

What makes firm renewable solutions particularly compelling is their speed of deployment. Under Australia’s current legislative and regulatory frameworks, nuclear power plants would take at least 15 years to become operational, with significant risks of further delays due to regulatory complexities and the lack of bipartisan support. By contrast, renewable-based systems can be operational in half that time, providing immediate benefits to the grid and avoiding the protracted timelines that make nuclear an uncertain bet.

Flexibility is perhaps the most significant advantage storage systems hold over nuclear power. As Australia transitions to a grid dominated by variable energy sources like solar and wind, the ability to absorb and utilise excess energy is essential. Renewable energy storage systems can adapt to oversupply by storing surplus power in batteries or using it for pumped hydro. This minimises waste and ensures that the energy Australians produce through their rooftop solar systems remains valuable.

The debate over nuclear power is not just about technology – it’s about values. The widespread adoption of rooftop solar reflects the choices of millions of Australians who have invested in a cleaner, more affordable energy future. These investments should be protected and enhanced, not undermined by a shift towards inflexible, centralised energy sources that come with significant financial and operational risks.

Australia has an opportunity to lead the world in renewable energy innovation, creating systems that are not only reliable but also equitable and responsive to the needs of households and businesses. Pursuing nuclear power now risks being a distraction, delaying that progress, diverting resources and attention from solutions that can deliver results today and long into the future.

Author: Chris Baker is an engineer, an inventor and a co-founder of Sunshine Hydro