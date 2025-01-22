X-Elio seeks green light for 720 MW solar and battery project

Spanish company X-Elio has submitted its application for a 720 MW solar farm and a 720 MW, four-hour duration battery energy storage project to the Australian government for approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The North Burnett Renewable Energy Hub is planned for a 2,200-hectare cattle grazing property about 140 kilometres southwest of Gladstone in central Queensland.

X-Elio said in its planning documents that the proposed project’s location is “well-suited for renewable energy development” due to “ample solar resources, legacy and upgraded connection/transmission infrastructure, and large areas of grazing land that could house solar PV.”

The North Burnett Renewable Energy Hub is to include solar panels mounted on single-axis trackers, battery units, inverters, and other associated equipment and infrastructure including transformers and an on-site substation. The developer expects construction will take about 36 months.

X-Elio said if approved, the project will provide electricity generation and storage that will assist in the grid’s “transition to renewable energy sources as fossil fuel electricity generation is reduced.”

The North Burnett Renewable Energy Hub is part of X-Elio’s growing Australian portfolio which also includes the 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm near Chinchilla in Queensland’s Western Downs region where the company is now planning to install a 148 MW battery energy storage system.

X-Elio, which is owned by Canadian investment giant Brookfield, has also started building its Forest Glen solar and storage project near Dubbo in New South Wales (NSW) and has unveiled plans to build a 300 MW solar farm and battery energy storage system near Wagga Wagga.

It has also secured federal government approval to proceed with construction of the 350 MW Sixteen Mile Solar Farm and a co-located 120 MW / 240 MWh battery in Queensland.