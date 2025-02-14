120 MW solar farm planning consent progresses Ruakākā energy park

Aotearoa New Zealand’s electricity gentailer Meridian Energy has been granted final consent approval by the the country’s environment court to build a 120 MW solar farm in the Tai Tokerau Northland region, 140 kilometres north of Auckland.

With up to 250,000 solar panels, the 172 hectare Ruakākā Solar Farm will be capable of producing up to 200 GWh of electricity per year, enough to power 60,000, or almost half the homes in Northland.

The solar farm is Stage 2 of Meridian’s Ruakākā Energy Park, with Stage 1 being a 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) that is expected to be fully operational by April 2025.

Meridian Chief Executive Neal Barclay said the company is committed to increasing the amount of renewable electricity it generates and stores to help meet New Zealand’s growing demand for clean energy.

“That commitment is backed by a $2.7 billion (USD 1.6 billion) investment through to the end of the decade, and we have a number of excellent projects already in or approaching the planning process,” Barclay said.

Subject to final investment decision by the Meridian Board, expected in March, construction of the Ruakākā Solar Farm is planned to start in mid-2025 and to be completed by early 2027.

“Solar farms and batteries are part of the solution to strengthen and grow our electricity system. Along with our hydro stations and wind farms, they’ll build resilience for tough years and help to reduce the cost of electricity for Kiwi homes and businesses,” Barclay siad.

Initial consent was granted by a regional council in September 2024, after which an appeal was received regarding some environmental aspects of the development, which was resolved. Meridian will now further enhance the protection of natural wetlands and dunelands, and restoration of wetland areas.

Barclay said it is pleasing to resolve the appeal so quickly and be able to move forward with a project that will provide big benefits to Northland’s resilience and New Zealand’s generation capacity.

“We know how important it is to invest in new generation and increase the security of New Zealand’s electricity supply,” he said.