Tesla eyes Australia as Shanghai Megapack factory begins production

From ESS News

Tesla has officially announced the start of production at its Shanghai energy storage factory, the company’s first Megapack manufacturing facility outside the United States. While the public announcement came on February 11, construction of the plant was completed in December 2024 – just seven months after breaking ground in May.

The Shanghai facility will primarily produce Megapack, Tesla’s utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS). Each Megapack unit weighs 38 tons and can store more than 3.9 MWh of energy, sufficient to power approximately 3,600 households for one hour.

Josef Tadich, the regional director of Tesla Energy in the Asia Pacific, attended the commissioning ceremony of the manufacturing facility and signaled it will play a role in Australian’s clean energy transition, with the first Megapacks to soon ship to Queensland for the second stage of Neoen’s Western Downs Battery.

“The first Megapacks are coming off the production line now and being delivered to our Australian customers in the NEM and WEM as it rapidly decarbonises,” he said on Linkedin.

“It’s great to see the scale of the energy transition first hand, with this facility delivering around 10,000 Megapacks (40 GWh) per year for energy storage projects around the globe. Projects that our customers are building and operating to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

The launch of the China facility followed the Western Australian government’s announcement that Tesla would build a ‘re-manufacturing’ facility in the state’s southwest to service, repair and renew its battery products.

