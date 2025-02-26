Winaico to launch 515 W heterojunction solar module with 23.5% efficiency

“With a weight of 27.4 kg, it offers a compact and efficient solution for power generation,” the company said. “The dimensions are 1,960 x 1,134 x 30 mm, and the frame is made of high-quality, black anodised aluminum, which is not only aesthetically pleasing but also extremely robust. In addition, the 2×2 mm tempered glass with anti-reflective coating protects the cells from environmental influences and maximizes light transmission.”
The panel has 108 n-type monocrystalline cells. Under standard test conditions (STC), it delivers a maximum voltage of 34.49 V and a current of 14.94 A. Its open-circuit voltage is 41.09 V, and its short-circuit current is 15.81 A.
“With this module, Winaico offers a product guarantee of 25 years as well as a linear performance guarantee of 30 years, which ensures that at least 90.3 % of the original performance is retained after 30 years,” said the company.
