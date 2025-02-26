CEC research finds preference for rooftop solar far outshines nuclear

Melbourne-headquartered renewable energy industry body Clean Energy Council (CEC) research has found 80% of respondents to an Australian-wide survey support rooftop solar.

Solar farms followed in favour at 69% and almost 70% of participants expressed belief there is a need to build more renewable energy projects in preference to nuclear (35%) or coal (33%) generation.

The case for nuclear power generation in Australia was also put in question by the release of a federal parliamentary select committee nuclear inquiry interim report.

Focussed on whether nucear power generation could be rolled out in an acceptable timeframe and how affordable it would be, when compared to alternatives such as renewables, the evidence garnered so far in the committee’s research said no on both counts.

Over 2,500 respondents participated in the CEC independently sourced research, which also found 73% support hydropower, 60% onshore wind, 59% offshore wind and 50% gas.

Australia passed a 4 million rooftop solar installation milestone in November 2024, which collectively produces 25 GW of electricity and introduced 3.15 GW in the previous year, through 333,447 small scale solar system installs.

A record 60% of total generation into the New South Wales (NSW) market by rooftop solar on Sunday in February 2025, reflects the uptake.

The CEC research forms the basis of a new anti-misinformation campaign called Clean Energy works for Australia.

CEC Chief Executive Kane Thornton said clean energy, such as the sun and wind, backed by batteries, pumped hydro and gas, will keep the lights on and are available now.

“These technologies work together to generate, store and deliver electricity Australians can rely on. It’s the most timely and affordable option to replacing Australia’s unreliable and retiring coal-fired power stations which can no longer go the distance,” Thornton said.

Thornton added there are already four million Australian households and businesses saving $6 billion (USD 3.8 billion) a year with rooftop solar, which is a fraction of what’s possible at a national scale if the current path is maintained.

“Not to mention the 40,000 additional jobs this industry will create by 2030,” he said.

Aiming to dispel misinformation in the lead up to the federal election, CEC has published a new energy fact check website supported by the research to combat myths about renewables.