Reseach homes in on heat gain to help BIPV prospects

The latest report from Task 15, a global project set up by the IEA Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) to address barriers related to building integrated PV (BIPV), provides an experimentally-based way to determine solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC), also known as “g value”, and how standards can be modified to accommodate the way that it is calculated in BIPV products.

The SHGC typically quantifies how much incident solar radiation is transmitted, directly or indirectly, through building envelope components and converted into heat. There is a need to modify it for BIPV because PV power generation reduces absorbed solar energy that would otherwise be transferred as heat into indoor spaces.

“Understanding this effect is essential for optimising energy efficiency in buildings, reducing cooling demand, and supporting the broader adoption of BIPV solutions,” the Task 15 team said.

The “Solar Heat Gain Coefficient of BIPV Modules for Electricity-Generating Facades” report presents research on SHGC, a key metric for conventional architectural glazing to calculate building cooling demand.

The researchers propose two complementary approaches. One relies on adapting an internationally standardised calorimetric measurement of the SHGC, which decreases depending on the PV cell coverage ratio and the thermal properties of the glazing, taking into account what happens when electricity is generated and extracted during the measurement.

The other approach is to calculate the SHGC of the BIPV glazing from the optical and thermal properties of its components and the PV conversion efficiency of the module. It adapts international standards for conventional glazing to account for typical characteristics of BIPV, such as the optical inhomogeneity caused by the solar cell coverage and electricity generation, according to the team.

Both proposals were the result of pre-normative research by members of Task 15 and were recently published in Energy and Buildings: “Component-based SHGC determination of BIPV glazing for product comparison,” and “International inter-laboratory comparison of solar heat gain coefficient of building-integrated photovoltaic modules – results of tests with or without power generation and tests with PV cell coverage ratios.”

In the meantime, modifications to international standards based on the research results have been proposed and are currently in the public enquiry phase.

“These modifications allow improved comparability and accuracy in SHGC assessment of BIPV glazing units,” the team said.

From pv magazine Global