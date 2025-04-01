1.21 MW rooftop solar installation underway on New Zealand brewery

New Zealand-headquartered gentailer Meridian Energy, renewable system designer Reid Technology and commercial solar specialist Solarvision NZ are installing 1.21 MW rooftop solar on global beverage company Lion NZ’s Auckland brewery to power 14.4% of the brewery’s electricity needs per year.

In total, 2,424 solar panels will be installed over 5,400m2 to provide the equivalent of the electricity needs of 228 average households per year.

“By investing in solar, we will increase our reliance on new renewable energy, reduce our carbon emissions further and free up more than a MW of demand from the national grid,” a company statement on Lion’s Linkedin says.

The project will be one of the largest commercial rooftop installations in Aotearoa New Zealand and in part power the production of 160,000 cans and bottles per hour processed at the brewery.

The project is being funded through a power purchase agreement between Lion and Meridian.