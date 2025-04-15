Samsung C&T seeks approval for 320 MWh battery in NSW

Samsung C&T Renewable Energy Australia has presented plans for an 80 MW / 320 MWh battery energy storage project in southwest New South Wales (NSW) to the federal government for assessment under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The South Coree battery energy storage project is proposed for a 13.8-hectare site located about six kilometres west of the town of Finley in the NSW Riverina Murray Region.

Samsung said the proposed grid-connected battery would have a nominal capacity of up to 80 MW / 320 MWh and would facilitate energy shifting, helping level out imbalances between supply and demand, especially during peak demand periods.

The battery will “support grid stability, reliability and efficiency,” and “better integrate the contribution of renewable energy sources,” Samsung said in its application.

The unveiling of the project comes after Samsung received notification that its Romani solar farm and battery project planned for an 1,810 ha site about 200 km north of the South Coree location will not need to go through the EPBC process.

Samsung earlier this year lodged plans to build the 250 MW Samsung Romani solar farm, accompanied by a 150 MW / 600 MWh battery near Hay. A separate standalone 200 MW / 800 MWh battery is to also be built at the same location.

The federal environmental regulator has since informed the developer that the project, in the South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), is not a controlled action.

State government approvals are still required for the Romani project but Samsung is aiming to commence construction in late 2026.

The South Coree battery and Romani solar farm and battery projects are two of 10 active projects Samsung C&T Corporation Australia has under development in NSW and Queensland.