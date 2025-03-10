Delta joins Samsung to explore battery project at coal power station site

Delta Electricity announced it has reached a partnering agreement with Samsung to develop a large-scale battery energy storage project at the site of its coal-fired Vales Point power station on the Central Coast of New South Wales (NSW).

The capacity and duration of the battery is not yet settled but Delta said in a statement it hopes to make a financial investment decision by early 2026.

Delta, owned by Czech company Sev.en Global Investments, one of Europe’s largest private power generators, plans to shut down the 1.32 GW Vales Point coal plant in 2033.

Delta Chief Executive Officer Richard Wrightson said the battery project will ensure Vales Point remain an integral to Australia’s energy market even after the coal-fired units are closed, supporting grid stability as more solar and wind generation come online.

“The partnering agreement brings together two major players in the energy space to explore the key role that Vales Point can continue to play in ensuring energy security into the future,” he said.

The company said the Vales Point site is “uniquely positioned” to participate in Australia’s energy transition and has the advantage of being located adjacent to existing transmission infrastructure.

“Australia’s energy mix and landscape is changing significantly and this project will be a key part of this change,” it said. “The battery will support the energy transition by strengthening the grid, improving energy reliability and helping manage the significant supply volatility created by an energy system dominated by variable renewable energy.”