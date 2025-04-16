Stanwell contracts for 1,010 MWh Stage 3 offtake from Supernode BESS

Queensland-owned energy company Stanwell Corporation will propel the Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners’ (QIPs) Supernode battery energy storage system (BESS) to the largest to date in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), by contracting for a 1,010 MWh offtake in the project’s Stage 3.

The agreement will grow Australian green infrastructure investor QIP’s project by an additional 250 MW, to a 750 MW / 2,540 GWh total.

Quinbrook will also engage with Stanwell regarding the potential involvement of Stanwell’s Asset Maintenance Company (SAMCo) to provide operations and maintenance services for the project.

The offtake contract is subject to conditions precedent, including Quinbrook reaching financial close for the proposed project by 30 September 2025.

Quinbrook Co-founder and Managing Partner David Scaysbrook said Stanwell’s contract for Supernode Stage 3 represents the complete ‘sell out’ of our current plans for large scale battery storage at the highly strategic South Pine site.

“Construction for Stages 1 and 2 has already commenced in preparation for delivery of both of those initial stages under our previously announced offtake partnership with Origin Energy,” Scaysbrook said.

“Construction of Stage 3 will now head into accelerated planning, taking our total investment in Supernode to over $1.4 billion.”

Stanwell’s CEO Michael O’Rourke said working with the private sector to boost Stanwell’s ability to provide firmed renewable energy to commercial and industrial retail customers who are looking to decarbonise their operations is a positive step.

“Battery projects like Supernode enable us to harvest the energy from solar in the middle of the day, and store it for use in the evenings, when demand is highest,” O’Rourke said.

“The proposed Stage 3 of Supernode will do just that whilst also creating further employment opportunities from the overall site expansion. It’s projects like this that will enable Stanwell to continue to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for Queensland and the NEM.”