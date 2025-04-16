AusNet advances connection works for FRV hybrid projects

The path for Fotowatio Renewable Ventures to build two hybrid solar and energy storage projects in central Victoria has been smoothed with electricity distribution company AusNet revealing it is “unconditionally” progressing the connection works for the hybrid installations.

Image: AusNet

Victorian energy network operator AusNet announced it is progressing the grid connection works for the Axedale and Fosterville solar farms and battery energy storage systems being developed by Fotowatio Renewable Ventures’ (FRV) Australian platform.

Only last month FRV, owned by UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian fund manager Omers Infrastructure, acquired the Axedale solar generation and battery energy storage project from Philippines-based developer Acen.

The project, being developed across a 365-hectare site about 20 kilometres east of Bendigo in central Victoria, will comprise a 140 MW solar farm coupled with a 50 MW / 100 MWh battery energy storage system.

The project is located immediately adjacent to FRV’s proposed 100 MW Fosterville solar farm and 100 MW / 200 MWh battery project.

AusNet said it will connect the Axedale and Fosterville projects to the network via a new 220 kV terminal station at Axedale, saying the collective installed capacity of the two projects will put it one step closer to achieving its goal of contracting and connecting more than 10 GW of renewable generation and storage assets.

AusNet, whose electricity network spans more than 6,600 km of transmission lines, said the two projects take its connected renewable energy generation and storage portfolio to just over 9 GW of projects either connected to, or in the process of being connected to the National Electricity Market.

