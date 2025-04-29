Sunora expands into solar inverter market

Solar tech manufacturer Sunora has unveiled new grid-connected and hybrid inverters at the RenewX 2025 clean energy trade show in India.

Image: pv magazine

Share

Indian manufacturer Sunora has presented its new solar inverters at RenewX 2025. Its new offering, the SUN-10HL-G4, is a 15 kW three-phase grid-connected inverter designed for commercial solar applications.

The inverter handles a maximum input DC voltage of 1,000 V. The maximum power point tracking (MPPT) voltage range, or the voltage range over which the solar inverter extracts the maximum power from the solar panels, is 200 V to 850 V DC.

The IP66-rated inverter measures 440 mm x 370 mm x 140 mm and weighs 16 kg.

Sunora currently has 2 GW of solar module production capacity, which includes mono PERC glass-backsheet bifacial modules (520–550 Wp) and n-type TOPCon glass-glass bifacial modules (570–600 Wp). The company plans to increase its capacity to 6 GW by December 2025.

From pv magazine India

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Vena begins 320 MW expansion of Wandoan South solar and storage project
29 April 2025 Singapore-based developer Vena Energy is set to start building a 320 MW solar plant that will form part of its multi-phased Wandoan South renewable en...