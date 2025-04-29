World Bank build marks debut of ClearVue solar skylights

Perth-based smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies has struck a deal to supply the developers of the World Bank’s new building in Nigeria with 100 of its PV skylights that it says can generate up to 140 W per square metre.

The estimated $100,000 (USD 64,000) order, which marks the first sale of ClearVue’s solar skylights, will see the customisable product installed within the World Bank’s new campus administration building in the Nigerian capital of Abuja.

The company’s energy generating skylight is available in four stock variants, with 73 W, 125 W, 230 W and 380 W capacity modules available, with the efficiency ranging from 10.1% up to 18.9% respectively. The smallest unit measures 600 mm x 1,200 mm and weighs in at 24 kg while the 380 W version measures 1,150 mm x 1,750 mm and weighs 67 kg.

ClearVue said 100 skylights will be integrated into the World Bank building’s design and when connected will be capable of generating 37,800 kWh of clean energy per annum, helping offset the building’s energy demands.

ClearVue Chief Executive Officer Martin Deil said the contract reflects the growing strength of the company’s relationships in the Middle East and highlights the increasing traction its solutions are gaining in the region.

“We are working with Venco Imtiaz Construction Company (VICC), a major construction firm headquartered in Dubai,” he said. “Our product underwent a thorough and highly competitive selection process, and we are proud to have successfully met VICC’s stringent requirements.”

The African deal follows the recent signing of a technology integration partnership in South Korea and adds to a pipeline of more than 60 projects ClearVue has underway internally or via its licensees.

In South Korea, ClearVue has established a partnership with Sinrok Solar Energy to distribute and deploy its solar glass technology, including for fencing and road barrier applications.

Sinrok has also been appointed ClearVue’s exclusive partner to secure the development and delivery of the $29.55 million Bara Factories expansion project – an industrial site expansion being undertaken in the Chungcheongbuk Province. If successful, the partnership will allow ClearVue to integrate its renewable energy solutions at the site.

Deil said ClearVue’s expansion into South Korea and Africa marks a pivotal step in the company’s global growth strategy, with each market offering unique commercialisation opportunities.

“Our priorities over coming months will be to expand our sales pipeline, converting multiple opportunities into commercial projects in the markets we have a foothold in, and expanding our licensee network,” he said.