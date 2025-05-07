Canadian Solar’s storage unit launches 5 MWh battery

E-storage, the battery unit of Chinese-Canadian PV manufacturer Canadian Solar, has launched a new battery solution for utility-scale applications.
The Solbank 3.0 Plus system has reportedly a lifespan of 25 years, or 12,000 cycles, and a roundtrip efficiency of 95%. “SolBank 3.0 Plus can significantly reduce its customers’ operational costs by boosting overall lifetime energy throughput by over 13%,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The IP55-rated battery is enclosed in a 20-foot container and has a size of 6,058 mm x 2,438 mm x 2,896 mm, with the weight being 43,000 kg.
It has a nominal capacity of 5 MWh and a nominal voltage of 1,331 V. The operating DC voltage range is between 1,164 V and 1,497 V.
The battery can be configured to provide DC power for 2 hours or 4 hours. Sound levels are rated at less than 75 dB(A).
It also features an “aerospace-grade” heat-resistant separator, electrical protection systems, and optimised design of the battery cooling system, with the latter reducing auxiliary load power consumption by up to 30% while providing a reduced decibel noise output superior to its competitive products, according to the company.
“SolBank 3.0 Plus is E-storage’s next technological advancement in its successful SolBank battery solutions product line offering. SolBank 3.0 Plus uses enhancements to the lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturing processes to bring the battery performance to a new level over the already successful SolBank 3.0,” the company stated.
