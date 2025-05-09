Feedback sought on green hydrogen as a clean fuel of choice for Tasmania

The Tasmanian government has issued a statewide invitation asking for feedback on how the state can best accelerate alternatives to fossil fuel alternatives, including green hydrogen.
The new Draft Tasmanian Future Clean Fuels Strategy aims to support cleaner, greener fuel options to help businesses cut emissions and remain competitive.
Tasmanian Minister for Energy and Renewables Nick Duigan said the release of the draft strategy was a key step in driving Tasmania’s renewable future through to 2030 and beyond to help meet and maintain our legislated emissions target.
“The draft Strategy sets a vision to capitalise on our renewable energy sector to accelerate the production and use of clean fuels like renewable hydrogen, green methanol and advanced biofuels,” Duigan said.
“These fuels will support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy transport, maritime, agriculture and industrial manufacturing.”
Duigan added that Tasmania is already a leader in renewables, and clean fuels like green hydrogen, green methanol and biomethane will play an important role in the state’s energy future.
Public consultation is open for two months.
“We want to hear from businesses and the community on how we can shape this Strategy to maximise the opportunities for Tasmanians—whether that’s securing local jobs, reducing emissions or strengthening fuel security,” Duigan said.
“By working together, we can ensure Tasmania remains at the forefront of the global energy transition while keeping costs down and making the most of our state’s renewable energy advantage.”
