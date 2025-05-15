Gstar launches solar cell, module production in Philippines

Gstar has launched its first n-type solar module and its new production base in the Philippines.
The module features n-type 183.75 mm cells in a 72-cell bifacial dual-glass format. The Singapore-based PV manufacturer said in a statement that by narrowing cell spacing and maximising the active area, the module achieves a peak output of 595W and conversion efficiency of 23.03%.
The module, designed for commercial and industrial applications and large-scale solar power stations, is equipped with laser non-destructive scribing, SMBB technology and high-density encapsulation. The company said the module also offers high bifaciality, improved low-light performance and lower temperature coefficients.
Gstar noted that the launch of the module also marks the official operation of its factory in the Philippines, located west of Manila in Subic Bay.
The company has finished the base construction of the facility, which currently boasts a manufacturing capacity of 1 GW for solar modules and 1.5 GW for solar cells.
Mass production of the new module is due to begin on May 18. A second construction phase of the manufacturing base is scheduled, which will take its solar module nameplate capacity to 2 GW.
Gstar’s other production facilities include a 3 GW silicon wafer factory in Indonesia. The site received monocrystalline growth furnaces in April.
The company signed a memorandum of understanding for a 2 GW solar module manufacturing project in the United Arab Emirates in August 2024.
